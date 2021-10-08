New Douglas County health board might let students take off masks

The Douglas County Board of Health will discuss a possible health order on masks and quarantines on Friday afternoon.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The newly-formed Douglas County Public Health Department could implement a public health order on Friday on masks and quarantining.

The board will review and discuss the draft order at its 3 p.m. Friday meeting.

The meeting can be attended in person or watched remotely. Read the agenda for the meeting here and the draft of the public health order here.

Last month, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted for the county to leave the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) and establish its own health department over a dispute on public health orders for COVID-19.

TCHD put in place a mask mandate for young students in schools in August. TCHD initially had an opt-out provision but rescinded that order and replaced it with one that doesn't have an opt-out provision.

That move came after both Douglas County and Adams County chose to opt out. Arapahoe County had a vote on the issue scheduled.

Late last month, TCHD and Douglas County reached an agreement in which TCHD will continue to provide core services in the county through the end of 2022.

Douglas County joined TCHD in 1966 and made a prior commitment to remain part of the agency through Dec. 31, 2022. More than a year ago in July 2020, there were talks about splitting with the department after health orders were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.