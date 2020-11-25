5 Douglas County restaurants forced to close after violating health order on indoor dining

The public health order states all retail food establishments in Douglas County cease all indoor dining.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Five restaurants were forced to close Monday after the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) said they violated a public health order by allowing dine-in service.

Those businesses are:

The Office Bar and Kitchen, 230 3rd St., Castle Rock

The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen, 3911 Ambrosia St., Ste. 101, Castle Rock

The Whisky Lodge, 3911 Ambrosia St., Ste. 3, Castle Rock

The Gym Co Tavern, 18951 Mainstreet, Unit C, Parker

Tailgate Tavern and Grill, 19552 Mainstreet, Parker

In the order to close documents, TCHD says the restaurants violated the public health order by failing to comply with the requirement specified in “Level Red: Severe Risk” that all retail food establishments in Douglas County cease all indoor dining.

The restaurants were ordered to "close immediately and to remain closed" until TCHD determines they are in compliance with the public health order.

Douglas County is one of nearly two dozen counties in Colorado that was moved to stricter COVID-19 restrictions to slow exponential growth of the novel coronavirus.

In those counties, all restaurants have to temporarily close to indoor dining, but takeout is still an option, Gov. Jared Polis said last week.

Outdoor seating is also an option, but is limited to single-family seating, not groups. Last call is at 8 p.m.

The town of Castle Rock, which is in Douglas County, held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on a resolution opposing the elevated COVID restrictions.

Castle Rock Mayor Jason Gray, however, said it is by no means a suggestion that businesses shouldn't follow the rules.

"I don't think defiance is the right thing to do. I don't condemn businesses for doing it, I don't condone businesses for doing it," he said.

Miguel Hernandez is the owner of The Office Bar & Kitchen. His restaurant was one of the five forced to close Tuesday – he spoke at Castle Rock's special meeting.