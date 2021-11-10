Dougco schools suing to block new public health order

The federal lawsuit asks the court to block enforcement of the Douglas County Board of Health's recent public health order regarding masks.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County School District (DCSD) filed a lawsuit against the recently formed Douglas County Board of Health over an order related to masking in schools.

On Friday, Oct. 8, the health board approved a public health order that allowed parents or guardians to give their children exemptions from mask mandates by writing and signing a request "due to the negative impact of that individual's physical and/or mental health."

>The video above is from Oct. 11: First day in DougCo classrooms after commissioners lift mask mandate

In the school district's suit, they are asking the courts to block enforcement of the public health order saying the order violates the federal civil rights of students with disabilities. The school district also requests the court uphold the district's previous mask mandate. DCSD said their mandate fell in line with guidance from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and Tri-County Health Department (TCHD).

The public health order ignores science and guidance regarding COVID-19 mitigation and puts the health and learning of vulnerable students – those with chronic conditions, respiratory issues, and other serious health challenges – in jeopardy, the school district said.

“No parent should be forced to choose between sending their children to school and risking their health, and no family should have to choose between access to learning and putting their child’s life in jeopardy,” said Douglas County School District Board President David Ray.

“Students with certain disabilities or medical conditions are at higher risk for suffering from severe, life-threatening illness, and it is our obligation as a school district to ensure that every student has an inclusive, accommodating public education – a responsibility that the District takes very seriously. The message is simple: in these very complex times, our most vulnerable children cannot be left behind. Everyone wants a return to normal, but a return to normalcy cannot come at the expense of those with chronic and severe health issues. That’s why this legal step is being taken.”