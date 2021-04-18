Report reveals no visible temp logs, vaccine coolers at Dr. Moma COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A report from an El Paso County Public Health employee describes little social distancing inside the clinic, unlabeled syringes and a lack of temp logs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A report by an El Paso County Public Health employee details what she and her administrative coordinator saw during an April 9 visit to the Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic. The concerns from the two staff members prompted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to shut down the vaccine provider for mishandling vaccine doses and forced thousands to be revaccinated.

The pop-in visit occurred after members of the community shared concerns to El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) about COVID-19 vaccinations taking place at the Dr. Moma clinic.

According to the health department, the county employee noticed more than 1,400 appointments scheduled on April 9. Because it seemed unlikely that the size of the facility could support that many appointments, the department said she visited the facility that afternoon.

According to the employee's report, the Dr. Moma clinic is a day spa located on the first floor of a hotel, and the business is owned and operated by Sylvienash Moma, a nurse practitioner.

The employee's note said on a desk there were several trays loaded with filled syringes in a pile and a bowl with vaccine in it. The employee stated she did not see any temperature logs or vaccine coolers. The report said the syringes were not labeled.

"People were coming both directions up the hall," the note said. "It was very confusing and chaotic. At one point I assisted with traffic control."

The county health employee also reported that patients were told they could sit in their cars after receiving the shot – facilities giving vaccines are supposed to provide a waiting area where patients can be monitored for 15 minutes. When asked who was observing the patients, the report said Moma explained there was a nurse with an epi-pen driving around.

"During the time we were there, we did not see anyone driving around that was noticeable," the report said. "I asked Dr. Moma how patients would know how to get a hold of the nurse and she stated 'they would just come back in the building.'"

The employee's note said patients could sit in the registration area if they needed to be observed for 30 minutes. The report said there was no medical staff in that area and people left when they wanted.

Other concerns, according to the report, included a lack of COVID-19 prevention measures in place, such as masking and social distancing.

The two staff members from EPCPH reported these concerns to CDPHE on that same day.

On April 9 CDPHE paused administration of COVID-19 vaccines at the Dr. Moma clinic as a result of irregularities in vaccine storage and handling. A few days later the state announced it wanted anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Dr. Moma vaccination clinic to be "offered revaccination."

The Dr. Moma clinic plans to hold a press conference on Monday at 3 p.m. to address concerns from the community and answer any questions.