COVID-19 drive-up testing site opens at former Denver K-Mart

The parking lot of the former K-Mart off of Monaco and Evans is the new location for Colorado COVID Drive-up's latest testing site.

DENVER — A new COVID-19 testing location opened Tuesday at the former K-Mart parking lot off of Monaco and Evans in Denver.

Colorado Covid Drive Up (CCDU) said it is able to get test result twice as fast as most free testing sites where test results can take four to five days to arrive, according to a news release from the company.

CCDU was founded by Stephen Volin, MD, founder of the Women’s Health Group in Thornton. The company's goal is to provide "Coloradoans vital access to COVID-19 infection and antibody testing to help keep our state healthy during this global pandemic."

In the release, CCDU said it delivers test results within 48 hours, often returning results 24 hours after sample collection. Most patients with insurance pay nothing out-of-pocket for the CCDU tests, according to the company.

CCDU offers both the nasal swab (PCR) test, which indicates whether a patient has COVID-19, and antibody testing, which reveals whether a patient previously had the virus and now has protective antibodies.

“The antibody testing is an important addition because patients who test negative want to discover if they previously had the virus and are likely protected from a new Covid infection,” said Stephen Volin, MD, founder of CCDU.

CCDU said it uses a local laboratory that has been in operation for more than 40 years to get the quicker test results.

“We chose UniPath for our testing because UniPath is a truly local lab that does its work right here in Colorado,” Dr. Volin said. “Because its lab is here, located literally blocks from our new Evans and Monaco location, the results can be returned much more quickly."

Drive-up testing appointments are recommended but are not required.