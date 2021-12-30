DU to start semester with remote learning

The school will also require COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines.

DENVER — The University of Denver on Wednesday announced that classes will resume remotely for the next semester due to rising case of COVID-19 and the need to provide adequate space for isolation of students who test positive.

DU explained its decision in a post on its website and said the new term will begin with remote classes and meeting which are set to continue through Jan. 17. At this time, in-person classes are set to resume on Jan. 18.

The notice says campus will be open and residential students are welcome to return as planned on Jan. 2 or at any time during the following two weeks.

Staff are asked to consult with their supervisors about their return, and supervisors have been asked to exercise flexibility for those who are able to successfully work remotely.

The school shared last week, that in addition to a prior vaccine requirement, everyone "living, learning or working in person" is now required to get a booster as soon as they're eligible. Records must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2022 or within 14 days of eligibility for those who might not be eligible before that deadline.

A flu vaccine is also required, according the school's website.

