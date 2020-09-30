38 members of DU's swim and dive team suspended from sport for attending party

The student-athletes will not be able to participate in any team activities for the rest of the quarter, according to a letter from the school.

DENVER, Colorado — Thirty-eight students on the University of Denver's (DU) swim and dive team have been suspended from participating in team activities for the rest of the fall quarter after they attended a large off-campus party, a letter from DU's chancellor and vice chancellor of athletics says.

Attending the party violated state and local public health orders and University policies that are designed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the letter says.

"We will continue to swiftly pursue disciplinary action if members of our community disregard the protocols and public health orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the letter reads. "We can’t have anyone in our community believe they don’t need to abide by DU’s, the city’s or the state’s COVID-19 restrictions while the rest of the community is working so hard to have protocols in place intended to keep everyone safe and healthy."

The students were also referred to the Student Rights and Responsibilities (SRR) process, where they could face additional academic suspensions.

All of the student-athletes will be required to retest for COVID-19 and are under "location restrictions" until they test negative, the letter says.