Eagle County reports ninth COVID-19 death as cases double in 5 days

'We are at a critical tipping point,' says county emergency management director

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Eagle County Emergency Management Director Birch Barron issued an ominous warning Tuesday, saying the county is now at a critical COVID-19 tipping point.

And, for the first time in several weeks, the county on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 fatality. The victim, the ninth Eagle County resident to die from the virus, was a man in his 80s.

If county residents fail to limit social interactions and take appropriate precautions, the situation could deteriorate over the coming weeks and put Eagle County back to where it was in mid-March, Barron warned during his weekly presentation to the Eagle County Commissioners.

Barron noted there have been 71 local COVID-19 cases reported over the past 10 days with 47 of those cases reported over the past five days.