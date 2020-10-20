Eagle County health officials amp up current COVID-19 trend concerns

Number of local cases is on the rise, mirroring conditions at the state and national level

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Eagle County public health officials say its time for local residents to get concerned about the current level of COVID-19 spread in the community.

That message isn’t meant to alarm or panic anyone, but it is meant to get residents’ attention.

“There’s not a lot of favorable news this week for our county, the state or the whole country,” said Eagle County Emergency Management Director Birch Barron during his weekly update to the Eagle County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. “What we are really concerned about is not just this local trend but that this local trend is part of the larger state trend. We are really seeing an increase across most states in the country.”

While Eagle County is part of this larger COVID-19 picture, Barron stressed there are several factors in play locally that mean residents need to up their prevention measures. Otherwise, he noted, important community institutions will be disrupted and the upcoming ski season could be impacted.