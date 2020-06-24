Eagle County investigates cluster of 11 positive COVID-19 cases in Basalt area

The cluster of cases is “mostly” among people ages 16 to 18.

ASPEN, Colo. — Eagle County public health officials are investigating a cluster of 11 positive COVID-19 cases among teenagers in the Roaring Fork Valley but have been hampered by lack of cooperation in some cases.

“Disease investigators have noted an unwillingness among some infected individuals and families to isolate at home and share information about events where other people would have been exposed,” Eagle County said in a statement Tuesday. “Officials note that the investigation is ongoing and it is possible more cases will emerge in coming days.”

