Eagle County Schools shares exemption process for face covering

VAIL, Colo — Eagle County Schools announced Tuesday that the 504 process will be used for parents who request a medical exemption to wearing a face covering for their children during the 2020-21 school year. Section 504 of the U.S. Rehabilitation Act of 1973 allows parents to ask for specific accommodations if their child(ren) have physical or mental impairments that affect or limit their abilities to:

Walk, breathe, eat, or sleep

See, hear, or speak

Read, concentrate, think, or learn

Stand, bend, lift, or work

The 504 process can be started with a doctor’s note. If a student cannot wear a face covering, the accommodation is to participate in school through distance learning as the district cannot keep the other students and staff safe if an exempt student is not wearing a face covering. Parents may proactively choose to enroll in World Academy, or remote learning with their neighborhood school, without seeking the specific 504 exemption.