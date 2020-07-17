Eagle County issues updated public health order limiting gathering sizes

With COVID-19 case counts rising, the county is resorting to regulation to slow the spread of the disease.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Eagle County has updated its public health order in an effort to slow the increasing spread of COVID-19. The new order is effective immediately.

Transmission within the county has steadily risen over the past few weeks, with a significant increase in the past five days. The percentage of positive test results (positivity rate) is also rising, prompting the changes to the order, as well as some new actions for how health officials and partners throughout the county will work toward slowing the spread of COVID-19.

>> Video above: Eagle County seeing increase in COVID cases among teenagers.

The increases are not exclusive to Eagle County. Many other counties are experiencing similar increases, which is contributing to an overall upward trend for the state, warranting a statewide mask order issued by Gov. Polis on Thursday.