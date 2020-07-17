Eagle County issues updated public health order limiting gathering sizes

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Eagle County has updated its public health order in an effort to slow the increasing spread of COVID-19. The new order is effective immediately.
Transmission within the county has steadily risen over the past few weeks, with a significant increase in the past five days. The percentage of positive test results (positivity rate) is also rising, prompting the changes to the order, as well as some new actions for how health officials and partners throughout the county will work toward slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Eagle County seeing increase in COVID cases among teenagers.
The increases are not exclusive to Eagle County. Many other counties are experiencing similar increases, which is contributing to an overall upward trend for the state, warranting a statewide mask order issued by Gov. Polis on Thursday.
“The disease levels in our community indicate that each and every one of us is failing in limiting the number of social interactions and maintaining distance and preventing disease spread,” Eagle County Emergency Management Director Birch Barron told the Vail Daily on Thursday. “What we have to see is a change in how seriously our community takes this virus,” Barron continued. “It’s become very clear that if we don’t regulate a change in behavior, that change does not happen.”
