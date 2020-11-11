Eagle County’s COVID-19 cases have doubled in the past two weeks

Local incidence rate, mirroring trend across Colorado, is now in the stay-at-home level.

As of Tuesday, the state of Colorado’s COVID-19 risk meter still listed Eagle County in the yellow/concerned phase.

It won’t stay there.

During his update for the Eagle County Board of Commissioners, Eagle County Emergency Management Director Birch Barron reported Tuesday that the county’s most recent two-week incidence rate — the number of cases per population of 100,000 — has topped 446 and is now classified in the red/stay at home level.

“Our local cases have doubled over the past two weeks,” Barron said. “We have seen increases in cases all across Colorado. Those increases are very, very wide and throughout almost every county.”

In actual numbers, during the past two weeks Eagle County has reported 268 new COVID-19 cases. With the increase in total number of cases, there has also been an increase in the level of severe disease, Barron noted.

“Hospitals across the state have reached the highest rates in the crisis,” he said. “That impacts us in a lot of ways.”