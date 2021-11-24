Empower Field to require masks for indoor spaces

Masks will not be required for suites, the outdoor seating bowl and general concourse areas, the Broncos said.

DENVER — Bring a mask if you're attending Sunday's Broncos game against the division rival Chargers.

Fans -- regardless of vaccination status -- will be required to mask up when they're inside indoor spaces in the stadium, the team announced Wednesday. The mask requirement falls in compliance with Denver's most recent public health order that was issued Tuesday.

The team said the areas where masks will be required include:

Broncos Team Store

Restrooms

Elevators

Indoor portions of stadium clubs

Suite level corridors

Press box

Masks will not be required in suites since they are considered private spaces. Fans can also go maskless in the outdoor seating bowl and general concourse areas, the Broncos said.

Fans will be frequently reminded of the updated mask rule through in-stadium announcements and signage, the team said. The Broncos said they remain in close contact with public health officials to adjust their COVID-19 policies. The organization said they also encourage all eligible Coloradans to get vaccinated.

