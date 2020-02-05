Encouraged but not required: Grand County face mask decisions left to stores, customers

While most government officials agree that people should wear masks in public places, neither the state nor Grand County has mandated it.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — As the state opens back up, one vision of the new normal includes extensive mask wearing. While most government officials agree that people should wear masks in public places, neither the state nor Grand County has mandated it.

When it comes to public health orders, local governments have the option to create more restrictive guidelines than the state. That means a town, city or county can extend a stay at home order or require face coverings, as some have.

The state has not mandated the general public wear face coverings, but Gov. Jared Polis has strongly encouraged it, and workers statewide are required to wear them when interacting with the public. Aspen, Summit County and Boulder are some of the places in the state that have passed local orders requiring the public wear face coverings in certain situations.