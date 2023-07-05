End to COVID-19 public health emergency will impact some benefits

On Friday, the World Health Organization declared the pandemic over, less than a week before the U.S ends its public health emergency.

COLORADO, USA — The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 pandemic over. The announcement came on Friday, less than a week before the U.S ends its public health emergency.

On Thursday, some of the benefits surrounding testing for COVID will come to an end.

"When somebody wants to get tested, whether that's an at-home test or if they seek that testing through their healthcare provider, that's probably the biggest change," Bob McDonald, the executive director of Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment, said.

Effective May 11, insurance companies will no longer have to cover at-home COVID tests, and if someone wants to test at a hospital or doctor's office, it will likely cost more.

The requirement stopping insurers from charging copays or any other fees related to COVID-19 testing ends with the pandemic.

The state's bus vaccine clinics will also end on Thursday.

"Now the good news here is a lot of treatment and vaccines especially, even after May 11, are still free. That's considered preventative," McDonald said. "That is still covered and the best control regardless of how things are covered financially."

McDonald said COVID-19 vaccines will become as routine as flu shots.

"The FDA now in the fall will come out with new recommendations depending upon what strains of COVID-19 we’re seeing at that time. Just like many of the other respiratory illnesses that we’re more familiar with," he said. "Now we’ll probably see, just like we do with other respiratory illnesses, those numbers start to tick up again in the fall, and we’ll come out with recommendations at that time of what people can do to protect themselves."

The federal government is still offering free at-home test kits through the mail. Many of those kits people have stocked up on have expiration dates that were recently extended. The FDA has a running list of the extended expiration dates.

