How will Colorado's mask order be enforced?

Many Coloradans are compliant already, but business owners shared stories of defiant customers.

DENVER — Many restaurants and retailers are waiting to see how Colorado's new statewide face mask order will play out inside their businesses.

Often, it’s up to the business establishments to enforce the rules. Many customers are compliant, but some have openly defied mask orders.

Chris Fuselier, owner of Blake Street Tavern, said his restaurant-bar near Coors Field dealt with two incidents just this past week. Denver already had a mask mandate in place, prior to the statewide order.

“Saturday night, we had a group of eight guys come in, none had masks,” Fuselier said, explaining that his team gave the group free masks and sat them at a table.

He said the group refused to cooperate.

“We told them, please, put on your mask unless you’re eating or drinking. They refused to abide, we had to kick one guy out, and then they stopped.”

On Monday, he said they had a group of three customers ignore the mandate. Fuselier said two women in the group eventually left but a male customer taunted the restaurant manager who repeatedly asked him to wear a mask.

“The gentleman went to the front door and was just waving [his hands] like this, ‘hahaha, not putting my mask on!’ And we called the police on him,” Fuselier said. “He left before police got here.”

Fuselier was already worried about the virus affecting his staff and his customers. Now he said he's worried about his team’s safety, too.

“My manger was like, ‘This stressed the hell out of me. Why do I have to deal with this? Why can’t there be more enforcement?'”

Fuselier has been a vocal supporter of a state-wide mask mandate, using his social media account to pressure Governor Polis, and even circulating a petition calling for a statewide mask order.

He said there has been confusion among some customers traveling from outside Denver, who aren’t accustomed to a mask mandate in their community. He said he supports the new executive order that creates consistency across Colorado.

“I think what's going to be great is, everyone will know if you don’t have a mask and there’s going to be a stigma about that," he said. "You’ll get dirty looks if you don’t have your mask on. You’re going to feel like I better put the darn mask on or I’m going to be asked to leave.”

Other businesses have reported customer defiance, even harassment directed toward employees attempting to enforce a mask mandate. The owner of Little Man Ice Cream in Denver said one customer spat on one of his teenage workers. Another customer purposely coughed on the shop's counter top and in the direction of other guests.

Under the Governor’s new executive order, people who refuse to wear a mask in required areas could face civil or criminal penalties, such as being prosecuted for trespassing. If a business doesn’t comply, it risks losing its license

The Colorado Retailers Council (CRC) also supports the state-wide consistency within the new Executive Order. CRC represents large chain retailers like big box stores, grocers, pharmacies and hardware stores.

“Having different local laws was very problematic for retailers,” said CRC President Chris Howes.

“For now I think we’re just happy everybody is playing by the same rules, and to come into the store, you’ll have to have a mask on – period.”

Howes said CRC expects customers will comply with the Executive Order. Like Fuselier, he said he hopes masks become “a cultural norm.”