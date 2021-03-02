Erie to begin taking 5 Star Program applications

The program allows approved restaurants and other businesses to operate one level below their county's level on the state's COVID dial.

ERIE, Colo. — The Town of Erie announced businesses in both Boulder and Weld counties will be able to apply for the 5 Star Program.

The Boulder County 5 Star Administrative Committee will accept applications for businesses in the town from both counties. It said applications will likely be made available on Friday, with inspections beginning the week of February 8.

> Video above from Jan. 5: How the 5 Star variance program works with COVID-19 dial.

The 5 Star Program allows approved restaurants and other businesses to have less restrictive capacity caps, and allows them to operate at one level below their county's level on the state's COVID dial.

For a business to qualify, they must implement all required public health measures to protect customers and staff from COVID-19, and they must be inspected by program staff.

The Boulder County 5 Star Certification website provides instructional videos, sample inspection checklists, resources, and more.