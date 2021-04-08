Erie teen offers free delivery at-home COVID test kits

Galdamez Sosa hand delivers kits to anyone that requests one within a 35 mile radius of Erie.

ERIE, Colo. — An Erie teen has spent the summer delivering at-home COVID-19 test kits for free to anyone who may need one.

Kenner Galdamez Sosa decided to take on the project after his brothers were experiencing COVID-like symptoms. He wanted to get them an at-home test kit. The $25 price tag shocked him.

"I did some research and found that Colorado has a stockpile of these test kits and I found out I could order. I contacted them placed an order and then a few days later 1,200 test kits arrived," he explained.

"I started posting [on social media] that I had these extra test kits in mid-June and it just grew from there. So, I’ve distributed over 9,000 test kits to over 620 families."

Galdamez Sosa hand delivers kits to anyone that requests one within a 35 mile radius of Erie. If a request comes in from farther than that, he ships the kits via mail.