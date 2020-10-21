Polis extends eviction ban if certain conditions are met

A form must be filled out under penalty of perjury which demonstrates the individual's financial hardship is due to COVID-19.

DENVER — As many people continue to experience financial impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) extended a ban on evictions, but certain criteria must be met to demonstrate that the financial hardship is related to COVID-19.

Polis signed an executive order which amends the protections for residential and commercial tenants who are at risk for eviction because they were economically harmed by COVID-19.

According to the new amendments, which are outlined on page three of the order, all of the following criteria must be met for an individual to qualify for “financial hardship due to COVID-19”.

Is using best efforts to obtain government assistance for rent or housing Either (1) expects to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for the calendar year 2020 (or no more than $198,000 if filing a joint tax return) or (2) was not required to report any income in 2019 to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service; or (3) received an Economic Impact Payment (stimulus check) pursuant to Section 2201 of the federal CARES Act; Is unable to pay the full rent or make a full housing payment due to substantial loss of household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, a lay-off, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses Is using best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment as the individual’s circumstances may permit, taking into account other nondiscretionary expenses Would likely be rendered homeless or forced to move into and live in close quarters in a new congregate or shared living setting because the individual has no other available housing options if evicted.

Polis directed the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) to create a declaration form that uses the requirements outlined above as a way for tenants to demonstrate their financial hardship is due to COVID-19.

The form must be signed and completed under penalty of perjury and provided to their landlord, according to the order. Tenants could also choose to fill out a similar declaration form from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to demonstrate their hardships.

The new order will remain in effect for 30 days from Oct. 21.

Last week, Governor Polis signed an Executive Order D 2020 223 which included the following recommendations of the Eviction Prevention Task Force: