What to expect at 9Health Fairs this fall

9Health Fairs are back! The pandemic forced the cancellation of 9Health Fairs in the spring, but now 9Health is pleased to be able to offer health fairs this fall.

DENVER — Due to the pandemic, the fall 9Health Fairs will look a little different and will have safeguards in place outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and the Tri-County Health Department.

Appointments are required to help limit the number of people at any location at one time, and all participants are asked to register at least 24 hours in advance of the event.

9Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli, and 9Health Director of Volunteer Engagement, Alex Andrews, told us more about what we can expect at this fall’s 9Health Fairs on Facebook Live.

9Health staff and volunteers have been planning for months in order to ensure all safety and cleaning measures are strictly adhered to.

9Health Fair Safety Precautions

Appointments required to limit the number of people at any location at one time. Click here to schedule.

Volunteers will be available to guide you and provide building entry within 10 minutes of your appointment time.

Volunteers and participants will go through a health screening including a symptom questionnaire and a temperature check.

Hand sanitizer will be provided.

Face masks are required.

Social distancing ground markers and one-way signage will be present at all locations to help maintain at least six feet of physical distancing.

Phlebotomy stations will be placed more than six feet apart.

Disposable gowns, gloves, goggles, and face shields will be provided for all medical volunteers and health screeners. Phlebotomists are required to change their gloves after each appointment. Full sanitation of blood draw station is required after each appointment.

High traffic surfaces will be sanitized frequently during fair hours.

Available Screenings

The fall 9Health Fairs will offer all the 9Health blood work at the same low prices, free flu shots or vouchers provided by Safeway/Albertsons, and a COVID-19 antibody test. Fasting is not required for blood screenings.

Screenings range in price from $25 to $79 and include:

COVID-19 Antibody

Blood Chemistry

Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA)

High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hsCRP)

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Testosterone

Blood Cell Count

Hemoglobin A1C

Blood Type

Colon Cancer Screening Kit

FREE Flu Shots/Vouchers while supplies last

Due to the COVID-19 safety measures in place, 9Health is not able to offer the optional free screenings or education stations that you may have seen at fairs in the past.

Your 9Health Fair results will be posted on your 9Health secure online dashboard. Results will not be sent through the mail.

After you get your results, you can go over them with a medical professional through the 9Health Neighbors Program by calling 303-698-4455, ext. 2005. Leave a message and a 9Health Medical Volunteer will call you back within 24 hours.

As you would expect from 9Health, we have taken great care to ensure the 9Health Fairs provide a healthy experience. However, those who are in high-risk categories may wish to explore other 9Health options to get preventive screenings.

In addition to the community health fairs this fall, there are three other ways to access preventive screenings: