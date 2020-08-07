Canceling fall marching band season 'only option' to keep everyone safe

The Colorado Bandmasters Association made the announcement late Tuesday saying it was the 'only option" for everyone's health and safety.

COLORADO, USA — Canceling the fall marching band season is the "only option" to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a post on the website of the Colorado Bandmasters Association (CBA).

The group said it has been concerned for student health and safety within the instrumental music activity since the Covid-19 pandemic began earlier this year.

The CBA Marching Committee voted Tuesday night to cancel the season and that includes all marching band clinics, independent contests, CBA Regionals, and CBA State competitions. The Friendship Cup marching events will also be canceled.

Prior to the decision, they had been in communication with the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) BOA/Music for All, organizations from other states as well as following communications from the Governor’s office, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the CDC.

They had looked at numerous options for the fall which included having normal band events, having events without spectators, having virtual band events, or sending judges to schools to evaluate bans.

Non-competitive or exhibition events were also considered before they came to the conclusion that canceling the entire season was the "only option" that ensures the health and safety of students, directors, band staff event workers, and judges.