Dr. Fauci to join Gov. Polis for update on COVID-19

NIAID Director Dr. Fauci will join Polis for a noon briefing on COVID-19 in Colorado.

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday alongside the nation's top infectious disease expert.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, M.D., will join Polis for a remote briefing set for noon on Tuesday.

Dr. Fauci said Sunday that the U.S. may see "surge upon a surge" of the coronavirus over the coming weeks, and he does not expect current recommendations around social distancing to be relaxed before Christmas.

Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis both tested positive for COVID-19 over Thanksgiving weekend, according to a post on the governor's Facebook page Saturday night. The post said Polis and Reis are asymptomatic and will continue to isolate in their home.

"Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits," Polis said. "No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly."

Polis had been quarantining since Wednesday after being exposed to someone else who had tested positive.