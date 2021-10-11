2nd federal team coming to Colorado to support northern Colorado hospital

The team of 20 will help ease staffing and capacity issues at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Starting next week a medical response team from the Department of Defense will be working side-by-side with UCHealth health care workers in Fort Collins as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue their rise across the state.

Earlier this week, state health officials said current trends still indicate hospitalizations in the state could peak at or near the current maximum capacity.

A team of approximately 20 nurses, providers, respiratory therapists and administrators will be deployed to UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (PVH) in Fort Collins to support hospital staff and patients, and ease capacity and staffing challenges, according to the UCHealth system. They'll be there for about a month.

As of Thursday morning, UCHealth is caring for 373 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state. This is the highest number the health system has seen this year. Approximately 140 of those patients require intensive care. Approximately 100 of the total number of patients are being cared for at UCHealth’s hospitals in northern Colorado, including PVH.

“We are so grateful that this team will assist us in providing exceptional care in northern Colorado,” said Kevin Unger, the president and chief executive officer at PVH and UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. “We anticipate this additional support and other plans we already have in the works will help make a significant difference.”

The additional support was made possible by FEMA after a request from the state. Another federal team is currently supporting a Pueblo hospital.

“Our providers and staff have been working long, hard days and nights for more than 20 months now. They are weary but continue to show up every day to serve our community with pride,” Unger added. “They will appreciate the support.”

Not only will this help boost staffing at PVH, but it also will free up additional staff members and providers to be able to support operations at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and Greeley Hospital.