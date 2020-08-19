How fighting wildfires during a pandemic is different

Paramedics are on the ground in Grand Junction helping keep fire crews safe while taking precautions against COVID-19.

COLORADO, USA — As firefighters battle the Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction, a paramedic helps prevent the spread of a virus.

Chris Pattinson has been on the ground in Grand Junction since last Friday. He's tasked with keeping nearly 900 firefighters safe during a pandemic while they fight the 4th largest wildfire in Colorado history.

Pattinson works at Denver Health as a paramedic lieutenant. He oversees field operations and manages the hospital's wildland fire team.

During fire season, he's called to serve as a medical unit leader for the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team. Pattinson spoke to 9NEWS about how fighting wildfires is different in the time of COVID-19.

First off, why is a Denver Health paramedic working on the front lines of wildfire in Grand Junction?

Pattinson: “Our program started about six years ago, and we saw that there was a lack of medical providers out on the line and we wanted to kind of get on board and try to provide that [advanced life support] aspect to the fires. So, we nationally deploy around the country."

How has working at the incident command post changed during the pandemic?

Pattinson: “With COVID, we’ve had to mitigate through guidance from the CDC and through the federal government on how we’re going to operate and a lot of that has to do with social distancing and mask wearing. I think we have 892 firefighters on this fire. A majority of them, I would say 700 plus, are out on the fire line."

Pattinson said those firefighters stay out in the field in what he called "spike camps." It's essentially dispersed camping while fighting a wildfire.

Firefighters camp with the crews they work with and don't mingle with other crews. Food is delivered to the firefighters so they don't have to come back to the incident command post.

How are you monitoring symptoms of COVID-19?

Pattinson: "We have a specific checklist and it's attached to a QR code and [firefighters] will do a self-reporting."

Pattinson said firefighters fill out a questionnaire on their phones every day. Temperature checks are mandatory for anyone visiting the fire camp.

What do you do if a firefighter shows symptoms of COVID-19?

Pattinson: “If we have a suspected case, we’ll bring them down to the medical unit. We’ll get in touch with whatever local public health agency we have, and we’ll get with them and conduct a COVID test...We’ll isolate that crew they were working with until that test result comes back.”

Pattinson said there hasn't been a single positive test result among the firefighters working the Pine Gulch Fire.

What do you think has been the toughest adjustment for fire crews?

Pattinson: “Firefighters are all - they're all family...Fire season comes up, they see their old friends and they don’t give them hugs and high fives and shake hands. We’re not doing that anymore. It’s a lot of the elbow bumps and just maintaining that social distancing.”

Firefighters might be distanced, but they're together in the fight against the Pine Gulch Fire. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned more than 87,000 acres and was 7% contained.