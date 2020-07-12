First Gentleman Marlon Reis taken to hospital for COVID-19 treatment

Reis has been experiencing worsening symptoms in the past 24 hours, according to a release.

BOULDER, Colo. — First Gentleman Marlon Reis has been taken to the hospital to be treated for COVID-19, according to a release from Gov. Jared Polis' office.

The governor's partner started to experience a slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath over the last 24 hours, according to the release.

As a precaution, the release said, Reis was taken to the hospital for review and treatment.

Polis' office announced on Nov. 28 that Polis and Reis had tested positive for the virus, but they were both asymptomatic at the time.

Polis is not experiencing any additional symptoms, according to the release.