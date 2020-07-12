x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Coronavirus

First Gentleman Marlon Reis taken to hospital for COVID-19 treatment

Reis has been experiencing worsening symptoms in the past 24 hours, according to a release.
Credit: 9NEWS
Marlon Reis speaking to the crowd at the Blue Sneakers inauguration ball for Gov. Jared Polis.

BOULDER, Colo. — First Gentleman Marlon Reis has been taken to the hospital to be treated for COVID-19, according to a release from Gov. Jared Polis' office.

The governor's partner started to experience a slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath over the last 24 hours, according to the release.

As a precaution, the release said, Reis was taken to the hospital for review and treatment. 

RELATED: Gov. Polis, partner test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: 'Precarious risk' for COVID-19 infections over next 30 days, Fauci says

Polis' office announced on Nov. 28 that Polis and Reis had tested positive for the virus, but they were both asymptomatic at the time.

Polis is not experiencing any additional symptoms, according to the release. 

The release said Polis drove Reis to the hospital himself.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus 