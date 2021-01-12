First omicron case found in Colorado

The person who tested positive is a woman from Arapahoe County who recently visited southern Africa.

DENVER — Colorado has its first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19, identified in an Arapahoe County woman who recently traveled to southern Africa, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

CDPHE announced the case moments before Gov. Jared Polis held a briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The woman was experiencing minor symptoms and was isolated and recuperating at home, CDPHE said in a release. She is fully vaccinated and eligible for a booster but hasn't received it yet, the health department said.

The Colorado State Public Health Laboratory found the case by conducting a genome sequencing on the specimen and confirming the presence of the variant. The specimen had the signature S gene target failure diagnostic test profile that has been identified in omicron cases, CDPHE said.

The case was identified after the woman got a positive test result and through routine case investigation by the Tri-County Health Department. Because the woman had recently been to Africa, CDPHE collected an additional specimen for genome sequencing.

Colorado is the third state to detect the omicron variant. It was the first in the nation to identify the alpha variant last December.

CDPHE recommends anyone coming back from international travel should be get tested three to five days after their return.

The omicron variant was recently detected in November in the region of southern Africa, and CDPHE said is may be responsible for an increase in COVID cases in that area.