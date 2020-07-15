x
Florida couple fined $2,000 for violating Canada's quarantine order

There is a mandatory 14-day self-isolation requirement upon entering Canada.
Credit: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, U.S. and Canadian flags fly atop the Peace Arch at Peace Arch Historical State Park on the border with Canada, where people can walk freely between the two countries at an otherwise closed border, in Blaine, Wash.

NORTH BAY, ON — A Florida couple's trip up north will cost an extra $2,000 for being in violation of Canada's Quarantine Act, CTV News reports.

The country requires any visitor to isolate themselves for two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

CTV News reports the couple, aged 68 and 70, entered Canada in Fort Erie on July 3 to visit a seasonal property. The Public Health Agency of Canada called the Ontario Provincial Police on July 9 for a compliance check, and the couple was found to be skirting the rules, the Toronto Sun reported.

They were charged with failure to comply with an order prohibiting or subjecting to any condition the entry into Canada under its Quarantine Act. 

CTV News said the couple was fined $1,000 each.

Both reportedly now are in isolation and being monitored.

Ontario, Canada, has 38,814 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the country reports 110,350 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine. The Florida Department of Health reports a total of 291,629 cases statewide.

