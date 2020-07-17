Free COVID-19 antibody test for blood donors this weekend

The blood drive is at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora from 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

AURORA, Colo. — A blood drive is being held Saturday, July 18 at the Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora and anyone who donates will be able to get a free antibody test for COVID-19.

The results of that test should be available within two weeks.

Southlands is teaming up with the Aurora YMCA and Vitalant to host the blood drive to support local hospitals.

Over the summer months, the demand for blood increases by about 25% according to representatives from Vitalant Blood Donor Centers.

Historically, summer is a challenging time to maintain the blood supply as the need increases and the coronavirus pandemic has made donations sink even lower and has increased the need exponentially.

For those who choose to donate, extra precautions are implemented to account for appropriate social distancing and sanitization at the site, according to Vitalant.

Masks are required for both donors and staff. You can visit their website to find out more about the other safety measures that are in place.

Time slots remain open, but with the antibody test organizers expect the blood drive to fill up. Spots are available between 8 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

The drive is being held in the shopping center at 6295 S. Main St. in Unit 104 (next to Massage Envy).

Make an appointment by calling 303-363-2300 or visit the Vitalant website and use the site code 10205.

On its website, Vitalant noted that moving forward it will test all donations for the antibodies.