Here's where you can get free KN95 and surgical-grade masks in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Masks to protect against COVID-19 are no longer a requirement, but with the recent spike in Colorado's positivity rate, it might not be a bad idea to start wearing them again.

Last week, Vanessa Bernal with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the state is seeing an increase in the seven-day moving average positivity rate. It's now at 12.01%, compared to 2.5% near the end of March.

"Let's remember that the state goal is 5% or less," Bernal said. "So, we're now in the double digits."

In an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and stop the spread of the virus, the state is still offering free KN95 and surgical-grade masks.

People can visit the state website to find a local redistribution point at covid19.colorado.gov/freemasks.

There is a limit of five masks per person per month.

According to CDPHE, getting vaccinated and wearing a mask is key in high-risk areas.

Free N95 masks from the national stockpile are also available at many local pharmacies and health care providers.

Wearing a mask is especially important in high risk areas. For the best protection, your mask should completely cover... Posted by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Mobile vaccination clinics are available throughout the state. Due to storage and handling constraints, CDPHE said the state is only able to offer limited quantities of each type of vaccine each day on each mobile unit.

They recommend making an appointment if the person has a preference to receive a certain vaccine, or if they are between the ages of 5 and 17.