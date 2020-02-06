Frontline Foods continues to deliver meals to Colorado front line workers

Local chapter of Frontline Foods continues to help local restaurants while providing meals for workers on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

DENVER — Restaurants are starting to slowly open back up, but they still need our help.

Frontline Foods is still working hard on their mission to feed frontline workers & support our restaurants in the process.

“I couldn’t raise my hand fast enough,” said Brittany Myers, who wasted no time stepping up when the pandemic began. “I normally travel for work so I have a lot of extra time.”

On top of working from home for her job in Finance, she’s leading the local chapter of Frontline Foods.

“In two months we went from one chapter in Silicon Valley to now 55 chapters across the country,” said Myers.

They take donations and put in orders at local restaurants to feed those on the front line.

“In two months we’ve been able to donate 20,000 meals to front line teams across Denver,” said Myers. “It’s 100% volunteer led, no overhead, the donations are going 100% to the local restaurants.”

And Frontline goes beyond just doctors and nurses.

“Beyond your typical clinicians and nurses,” said Myers. “We’re also serving security workers, admins, janitorial staff and also long term nursing facilities. It’s really such a win win for restaurants and healthcare workers.”

For Chef Linda Hampstenfox at the Bindery it’s more than just a boost in business.

“My team is so pumped up their morale is so high when we get to do food for Frontline,” said Hampstenfox. “They’ve been making meals for Frontline Foods a couple times a week. It’s just a different feeling in the kitchen, everyone has such a clear purpose.”

It’s also important to Hampstenfox on a personal level.

“My husband is a physician, my stepson is a physician,” said Hampstenfox. “I just know what they’re going through.”

Now that restaurants are starting to reopen, Myers wants people to know we still have a long way to go.

“Our restaurants still need our help,” said Myers.

And Myers has no doubt Colorado will step up and make it happen.

“Just watching the Denver community come together in this crisis and band together to get through it,” said Myers. “It’s been absolutely life changing just being able to watch the response in crisis.”

To donate to Frontline Foods in Denver, visit https://www.frontlinefoods.org/denver/