Garfield County commissioners rescind pandemic emergency declaration

Public health still advises mask use indoors and in certain outdoor settings for people who are unvaccinated.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The coronavirus pandemic is no longer considered an emergency in Garfield County, and things continue to return to some semblance of normal based on recent case trends and the local vaccination rate.

Garfield County commissioners on Monday rescinded the public health emergency declaration that was put in place over a year ago, on March 16, 2020, soon after COVID-19 first appeared in Colorado.

Doing so won’t negatively impact the county in terms of relief funds eligibility or other assistance, Garfield County Public Health Director Yvonne Long said during her monthly COVID-19 update to the commissioners.

“This allows us to move into a period of normalcy here in Garfield County,” Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said.

From a public health standpoint, “We will still continue to treat COVID-19 as a communicable disease,” Long said.

The county, through a separate public health order, also continues to follow state public health orders, including the revised mask mandate issued late last week by Gov. Jared Polis.

“Those who are fully vaccinated really can go about their business day to day (without restrictions),” Long said.

However, it’s still strongly advised those who are not yet fully vaccinated or don’t intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine to continue to wear masks in certain settings to prevent disease spread.

That’s especially important as new variants of the novel coronavirus take shape around the world, she said.