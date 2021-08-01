How Coloradans 70+ can get in line for the COVID-19 vaccine

More parts of the state are expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors. But you can't just show up and appointments in some places are going fast.

DENVER — While some parts of the state work to finish Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccinations, more counties and hospitals are expanding plans for the beginning of Phase 1B, which includes first responders, more healthcare workers and those 70 and older.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said Wednesday he hopes every Coloradan aged 70 and older who wants a vaccine will have one by the end of February, depending on the consistency of our vaccine shipments. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a press conference Wednesday it expects half of people 70 and older will get their shot through a hospital.

Below is the vaccine information for major hospital providers, as well as counties that are rolling out vaccine clinics of their own.

The state says it will update this site with information as more providers come online.

UCHealth

UCHealth is using My Health Connection, its online patient portal, to communicate with patients. Current patients who don't have an account can sign up for one here.

The hospital said it is selecting eligible patients at random and notifying them to make an appointment to receive their shot. UCHealth said non-patients can sign up on its website to be a part of that random selection process. The hospital said it’s working on ways for people to sign up that do not require an internet connection.

Denver Health

Denver Health is working to contact and make appointments for patients who currently receive care at a Denver Health facility and who have received care there within the last three years.

Signing up for a MyChart account will make it a quicker process to get scheduled, according to the hospital.

Centura Health

Centura patients should receive an invitation when it is their time to receive a vaccine through the MyCenturaHealth patient portal.

The invitations will be sent based on the state's tiered system starting with those patients who are 70 and older.

Appointments are required and no walk-in vaccines will be accommodated.

Banner Health System

There are five facilities in Colorado and patients should check with their facility to see when they're eligible and then schedule an appointment online.

Kaiser Permanente

For Kaiser Permanente members 70+ (and others in eligible 1A and 1B categories) visit Kaiser Permanente’s vaccine webpage to complete the “COVID-19 vaccine sign up.”

Upon providing your information, you will be placed on a first-come, first-served waitlist for the vaccine based on your eligibility. This information will be available Thursday night.

Vail Health

Visit Vail Health’s website to make an appointment and see their clinic schedule.

Boulder Community Health

Boulder Community Health is contacting current patients age 70 and older on an ongoing basis to encourage them to schedule a vaccination.

Next, they will be opening up vaccinations to 70+ patients of affiliated and community providers. Based on current vaccine supplies, it will take several weeks to vaccinate every patient age 70 and older. They ask for their community’s patience during this extended process.

Pitkin County

The Pitkin County Health Department said the first appointments for people 70 and older to receive their shot will be set for this weekend. The department is working with Aspen Valley Health Center to administer the vaccines.

At least 5,266 people of various ages have signed up to get vaccinated so far, the department said. They believe there are 2,300 Pitkin County residents 70 and older, and of those, the department said 1,300 have registered. Of the people who have signed up and meet the criteria, 100 will be selected at random for appointments this weekend.

Visit the health department’s website to register and learn more.

Summit County

Summit County has been running appointment-based drive-thru vaccine clinics since last month. Summit County residents in Phase 1A and the first part of Phase 1B can sign up for an appointment on the county’s website. Appointments fill up fast - they do not have any available as of Thursday night. The county is asking people to sign up for SC Alerts to get a notification when registration reopens each week.