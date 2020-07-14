Glendale City Council will discuss opting out of TCHD's mask mandate

While Glendale is part of Arapahoe County, it is an surrounded completely by Denver, which is under a mask order.

DENVER — The Glendale City Council has called a special meeting to discuss opting out of the Tri-County Health Department's (TCHD) mask mandate.

An agenda posted to the city website shows Mayor Michael Dunafon called for the meeting on Friday, two days after the TCHD board voted to implement the mandate for the counties it manages: Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas.

The mandate included the option for any of the three counties or a municipality to opt-out. Douglas County's board of commissioners has already announced its intent to not only opt-out from the order, but to also withdraw from TCHD.

While Glendale is a municipality that is considered to be part of Arapahoe County, it is an enclave surrounded completely by Denver. Denver has been under a mask order since May.

Arapahoe County has not expressed an intent to withdraw from the mask order.