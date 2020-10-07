Golden expands mask requirements to indoor and outdoor areas

Masks are required in public areas outside, unless you can maintain six feet of separation from others.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to pass an emergency ordinance which expands current mask requirements to include indoor and outdoor areas of the city.

The expanded ordinance went into effect Friday. Council made the decision in an effort to protect the community against COVID-19 and keep businesses open.

Ordinance 2140 requires face coverings for anyone working or visiting a building that’s open to the public. The order also requires masks in public areas outside, unless six feet of separation from others can be maintained. That includes streets, sidewalks, parks and trails, according to the city.

Exemptions to the mask order include:

Children 3 and under

People with existing medical conditions that make mask-wearing unsafe to their health

Anyone undergoing a medical procedure (such as dentist or doctor appointments)

When you are seated and eating or drinking

Schools

Organized sports leagues that are already in compliance with health guidelines

The ordinance expires on Aug. 14 unless City Council votes to extend it. They plan to re-visit the mask ordinance monthly and make adjustments as necessary based on current health guidelines and concerns.

At the meeting, the council directed staff to look for ways to re-open Clear Creek for limited recreation. Until safe solutions can be identified and implemented, access to the creek will remain closed.