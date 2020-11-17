Gov. Jared Polis to call legislature back for special session on COVID-19 relief

Colorado Politics verified that the governor intends to issue the call at a Tuesday press conference.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis intends to call the Colorado General Assembly back for a special session, according to a tweet from House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, a Castle Rock Republican.

Speaker of the House KC Becker of Boulder told Colorado Politics, "We've been talking to the governor's office and Republicans about the best way to get relief to Coloradans as COVID-19 rages on. It's clear we need to step forward do something while Congress doesn't."

According to Capitol sources, a COVID-19 relief package was already being discussed for the 2021 session. However, the urgency of the financial struggles people are facing prompted a discussion of doing that package before the end-of-the-year holidays.