Gov. Polis to provide Monday update on state's COVID-19 response

The governor is slated to speak from the Colorado State Capitol starting at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is set to provide a Monday update on Colorado's response to COVID-19.

9NEWS will stream the 1:30 p.m. press conference live from the Colorado State Capitol. You can watch in the video above, the 9NEWS app or on our YouTube page.

During a remote press briefing Friday afternoon, Polis said he was optimistic that restaurants will be able to reopen for some form of in-person service by Memorial Day weekend.

Under Colorado's safer-at-home order, which went into effect April 27, nonessential businesses and offices can reopen with strict social distancing and disinfecting practices in place. Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops still have to keep their seating areas closed.

The governor also said Friday that he is hopeful state parks could reopen their campgrounds by Memorial Day weekend. Nevertheless, he said he could not offer a date for when Coloradans will be allowed to travel more than 10 miles from their homes for recreation.

Polis said he was tracking data regarding hospitalizations to determine whether tighter restrictions are needed as the economy reopens and many people return to work, albeit with stricter guidelines about social distancing.

COVID-19 was first confirmed in Summit County in early March, and since then, there have been thousands of cases across the state.