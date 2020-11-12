Governor to provide COVID-19 update Friday

The governor will discuss the state's COVID-19 response at 11:15 Friday morning.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update Friday on the state's response to COVID-19 as the state awaits the arrival of the first doses of the vaccine which could come in a matter of days.

Polis is set to speak at 11:15 a.m.

On Thursday a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine and now it's up to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant emergency use of the vaccine. That could happen as early as Friday with the first shots administered early next week.

Federal officials plan to allocate the first 6.4 million doses of the vaccine to states based on their population and Colorado's share is 46,800. Earlier this week the state outlined how those first doses will be distributed.

Healthcare workers who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients, such as those working in the ICU, will be up first as part of phase one. The general public will have access in phase three, which is expected to begin sometime next summer, according to state officials.

State health officials on Thursday discussed the latest data related to COVID-19 in Colorado and said we're at a 'high plateau" but that the numbers remain unstable and it's still unclear whether we'll see a spike related to Thanksgiving.

There are 1,545 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado as of Dec. 10, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate fell to 11.23%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).