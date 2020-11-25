Some small businesses in Colorado to receive tax payment extension

Gov. Polis signed an executive order to help restaurants, bars and food trucks.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Wednesday that provides a 30-day tax payment extension for up to $2,000 for restaurants, bars and food trucks for November.

During a special legislative session, the General Assembly is expected to consider legislation that would allow bars and restaurants to retain up to $2,000 a month in sales tax from November through February, said a news release from Polis' office. Wednesday's executive order is intended to give businesses the ability to retain November's sales tax ahead of that special session.

As many counties shift to stricter COVID-19 guidelines, many businesses are trying to figure out their next move. If they are able to serve outdoors, or if they are going to close their doors.

"Many of our restaurants and bars are struggling to survive, and most cannot offer outdoor seating during winter," said Rep. Kevin Van Winkle. "We should provide tax relief and allow them to keep their state sales tax collections, in addition to providing other assistance, as a lifeline to help them get through winter."

The decision was made in consultation with a bipartisan group of legislators, according to the release.

"Colorado's restaurants, bars, and food trucks are among the small businesses that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic," said Governor Jared Polis. "We all want to keep these businesses open as a vital part of our lives and culture, which is why I'm proud to be working with a group of bipartisan legislators to provide much-needed tax relief."