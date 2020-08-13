Gov. Polis plans to extend statewide mask mandate

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis plans to extend Colorado's mask mandate, his office confirmed Wednesday.
“Our data has shown that mask-wearing has contributed to our great success thus far in reducing the spread of the virus and helping more and more of our economy re-open rapidly including our schools," Polis said in a statement to 9NEWS. "Therefore we expect the mask order to stay in place and support localized efforts to continue mask-wearing and raise awareness about the importance of avoiding large groups. Masks and social distancing continue protecting the lives of Coloradans during this pandemic.”
>> Video above: Is Colorado's mask mandate constitutional?
The mandate was put into place on July 17, is set to expire this weekend and requires face coverings be worn in indoor public places.
The order applies to anyone over the age of 10. People who have medical issues or disabilities that preclude them from wearing masks are exempt from the mandate.
People who refuse to wear a mask in required areas could face civil or criminal penalties, such as being prosecuted for trespassing. If a business doesn’t comply, it risks losing its license
