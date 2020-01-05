Gov. Polis provides update on Colorado's COVID-19 response

Gov. Polis provided an update on the state's COVID-19 response ahead of the weekend.

DENVER — On the heels of issuing several executive orders, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) delivered an update Friday afternoon about the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Late Thursday night Polis issued several executive orders. They include orders that ski areas remain closed through May 23 and a one-month moratorium on evictions.

Polis also slashed state spending by $228.7 million with specific cutbacks to various programs. Under state law spending cuts are required because the state will burn through more than half of its general reserve fund.

Cases of COVID-19 first appeared in Colorado in early March and since then more than 15,000 cases have been confirmed and more than 770 death were linked to COVID-19, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Stay-at-home orders were put in place to slow its spread, however, Colorado lifted its statewide version on April 27. The city of Denver and numerous other local governments near the Denver metro area extended their versions until May 8.

Schools and restaurants can’t reopen for in-person gatherings under Polis’ safer-at-home model, but other businesses can with new social distancing precautions in place.