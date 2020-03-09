x
Coronavirus

Governor, CU president to update COVID-19 response

Gov. Polis and University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy will speak at 12:30 p.m., along with two college students.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and University of Colorado (CU) President Mark Kenedy will provide an update about the state's response to COVID-19.

They're set to speak at 12:30 p.m. and will be joined by two college students, David Holguin from CU and Dajah Brooks from the University of Denver (DU).

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app. 

State health officials said on Wednesday that Colorado was in a "good place," but said they're watching the data closely because if there is an impact from the reopening of schools and college campuses it would start to show up now.

Most schools reopened between Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 and health officials said the earliest they would expect any impact would be Aug. 31 which was Monday.

Also Wednesday, officials at CU announced an "expected increase" in COVID-19 cases after wastewater testing showed possible COVID-19 presence in four residence halls, including Darley North, Darley South, Libby Hall, and Willard Hall. 

Students in those halls who have not already done so this week re urged to complete saliva-based monitoring tests as soon as possible to identify potential cases and implement measures for containing community spread.

Earlier this week, officials with Colorado College announced they were moving to remote learning and reducing on campus housing after at least 10 students tested positive.

