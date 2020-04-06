Colorado governor to provide update on state’s coronavirus response

The news conference is slated for 1:30 p.m. 9NEWS will stream it on this article, via our app and on YouTube.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has announced a news conference Thursday afternoon where he will discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and take questions from reporters.

Polis’ last news conference was on Tuesday, where he offered more details about the plan to allow pools and playgrounds to reopen, albeit with limited social distancing.

He also addressed the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests that happened around the nation, including in downtown Denver.

Polis implored the protesters to get tested for COVID-19, but spoke out in support of their mission.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Polis has held multiple media briefings each week. They have been scaled back from Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to largely Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Under the latest version of the Safer at Home order, Coloradans are still encouraged to stay home whenever possible and to practice social distancing, but they have also been given permission to explore the state’s outdoor resources.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline in Colorado, and the state has been processing nearly 8,000 tests a day -- short of the goal of 10,000, but more than it had been at the height of the pandemic in April.