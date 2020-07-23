Governor to give update on coronavirus in Colorado

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., and it will streamed in the video player above, along with the 9NEWS app and YouTube page.

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is scheduled to give an update at 12:30 p.m. about the latest coronavirus developments in the state.

On Tuesday, Polis announced an executive order moving last call for alcohol from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m., which will be in effect for at least 30 days beginning on Thursday.

Polis cited a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases among people in their 20's when announcing the order.

“Smaller corrections like this coupled with responsible behavior from Coloradans for all ages is what’s going to make the difference,” Polis said.

A group of restaurants are suing the Colorado Department of Health and Environment over the order.

The Blake Street Tavern tweeted that is was "devastated"by Polis' announcement, and that it and "200+ restaurant owners" will legally fight the governor's order.

Polis' office released a statement in response to the pending legal action.

"Based on the data and science, the Governor feels he is taking the steps that are absolutely critical in order to keep our economy reopening and prevent the virus from gaining a stranglehold," the statement said in park.

Colorado’s bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food have already been ordered to close. Polis said Tuesday he was concerned about young people getting inebriated and losing their inhibitions about social distancing and mingling with other parties in the places that have stayed open.