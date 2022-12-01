Great Sand Dunes National Park now requiring face masks indoors

Alamosa County currently has a high transmission rate for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — The National Park Service (NPS) is now requiring face masks to be worn inside buildings at Great Sand Dunes National Park.

NPS said that because Alamosa County is currently in high transmission rate for COVID-19, face masks are required for everyone in all park buildings regardless of vaccination status.

NPS said its mask requirement may change on a weekly basis. Great Sand Dunes visitors can call its visitor center or check this webpage for updates.

NPS updated its masking guidance based on the COVID-19 Community Levels tool from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In areas CDC identifies as high COVID-19 community level, masks are required for everyone in all NPS buildings, regardless of vaccination status. In most low and medium COVID-19 community level areas, masks are optional.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.