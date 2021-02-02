Grizzly Rose voluntarily closes after hosting 'large crowds'

The Tri-County Health Departments said the venue recently reopened after "repeated complaints" last fall.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The owner of the Grizzly Rose voluntarily shut down after the Adams County venue hosted an event over the weekend with "large crowds," according to the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD).

Brian Hlavacek, the director of environmental health for TCHD, said the owner contacted the department Tuesday morning and said they planned to "temporarily and voluntarily close".

The owner said he would use the closure to reevaluate how he can operate in a safe manner, according to TCHD. A message at the top of the Grizzly Rose website says it's "currently closed" and says to stay tuned for future updates.

Under current COVID-19 restrictions, the venue is only allowed to operate at 25% capacity or a maximum of 50 people, whichever is fewer. That means, according to TCHD, they had a limit of 50 people.

After "repeated complaints last fall" and attempts to gain voluntary compliance, TCHD issued a Warning Notice for non-compliance in October, a statement from the agency says.

At the time, Grizzly Rose voluntarily closed and just recently reopened, according to the health department.

TCHD said it conducted a compliance call with the owner as recently as last week to discuss the current rules and requirements. TCHD said they're now evaluating their next steps in the enforcement process.