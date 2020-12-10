Denver mayor, DPS to provide update on COVID-19 as more students return to in-person learning

Mayor Hancock and DPS Superintendent Cordova are holding an 11 a.m. briefing Monday as the district continues to navigate COVID-19.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Susana Cordova are providing an update Monday as more students in the district continue to phase into in-person learning.

Hancock, Cordova and other city health leaders will provide an update virtually from the City and County Building at 11 a.m. Monday. They are expected to discuss the rise in case rates within the city and the school district's plans for the fall semester.

First grade DPS students were phased into in-person last week. Plans vary by school and were distributed by individual principals. Students in second through fifth grades will return to full in-person learning on Oct. 21, which coincides with the beginning of the second quarter.

Students in the sixth through 12th grades are also expected to begin in-person instruction on Oct. 21. That in-person instruction will look different depending on the school. Cordova said students would have a minimum of 10 hours per week of in-person instruction, but said some schools might have more.

Students have the option to continue with 100% online learning. That decision is binding for the duration of the first semester (end of December) but could be revisited after that, according to DPS.