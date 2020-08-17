x
Coronavirus

Hancock, Pazen to provide Monday update on COVID-19, public safety in Denver

The press conference, which is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m., will be streamed in this article.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and city leaders will provide an update on Denver’s response to COVID-19 and public safety Monday.

Hancock will be joined by Executive Director of Public Safety Murphy Robinson, Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen, Sheriff Elias Diggins, Interim Denver Fire Chief Todd Bower and Executive Director of the Office of Emergency Management Matt Mueller in the Monday briefing.

The press conference, which will be conducted virtually, will be streamed in this article on 9NEWS.com, the 9NEWS YouTube page, the streaming platforms of 9NEWS and the 9NEWS app.

There are 167 patients hospitalized in Colorado as of Aug. 15, and the seven-day moving, average positivity rate stands at 2.88% as of Aug. 16, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at 5% to contain the virus.

Current hospitalization data is also a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus. In April, hospitalizations peaked at 888 in one day, indicating the state is on a safer track now to ensure medical centers aren't overwhelmed.

