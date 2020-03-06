WATCH LIVE: Colorado health officials discuss outdoor recreation under new health order

Final guidelines for outdoor recreation are expected Friday as we transition into a new phase of the safer-at-home order.

DENVER — Colorado health officials will provide an update Wednesday morning as more outdoor recreation opportunities are becoming available under the amended Safer at Home in the Vast, Great Outdoors public health order.

The order, which is in place until July 1, eases some restrictions put into place to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it also encourages Coloradans to get outside – as long as they can maintain proper social distancing.

It allows for pools and playgrounds to open with restrictions. A set opening date has not been set and the state was taking feedback until noon Wednesday on drafted guidelines related to their reopening. Final versions will be released Thursday, June 4.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once it begins you'll be able to watch it inside the article or through the 9NEWS app.

Sarah Tuneberg the COVID-19 Innovation Response Team Lead will also answer questions about testing and the team's general response to the pandemic. Dan Gibbs, the executive director, of the Department of Natural Resources, will also be on the briefing.

CDPHE is also releasing draft guidance on houses of worship, outdoor recreation, personal recreation and updates to the child care and personal services guidance.

Under the draft guidelines: