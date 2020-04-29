Here are the Colorado cities where face masks are required in essential businesses

There is no statewide order, but local governments are approving their own sets of rules for face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DENVER — While Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has recommended that people wear homemade face masks whenever they interact with others, there is no statewide order mandating it.

Employees at essential businesses like grocery stores are now required to wear face masks, but their customers aren’t. This is why some Colorado cities have taken it upon themselves to order the use of face coverings within their boundaries.

Here's a list of the places that have done it so far.

Boulder

Boulder’s City Council approved a face mask order on Tuesday night. It is effective immediately.

Under the order, everyone – including employees, vendors and customers – inside critical businesses is required to wear some form of face covering. Employees who don’t come in contact with the public are not required to do so.

Face coverings are defined as scarves, bandannas or homemade masks that cover the nose and mouth.

Wheat Ridge

The Wheat Ridge City Council has approved an order requiring masks in critical businesses from April 27 to May 30. Their order says face coverings are not required for people with medical conditions where masks could hinder breathing.

They’re also not required for children under the age of two.

Wheat Ridge said it is working on a plan to make a limited supply of disposable masks that will be available in critical businesses for people who have forgotten face coverings.

Aspen

Aspen adopted a rule on Monday night requiring everyone within city limits to wear face masks wherever they interact with other people.

This is both indoors and outdoors, 9NEWS partner The Aspen Times reports.

The rule will be in effect until at least May 27.

A city program has given out 200 masks to area businesses. According to the Aspen Times, 80 of those were homemade. Another 2,000 ski buffs will come to the mountain community in the coming weeks.

Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs was the first city to adopt a mask order near the beginning of the month.

Under the order, masks are required anytime people enter critical businesses where they interact with others.

Like the Wheat Ridge order, it does not require masks for people under the age of 2 or who have a preexisting health condition.